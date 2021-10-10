AEW’s Tony Khan Can’t Wait to Beat WWE SmackDown This Friday, Wants to Bring Back ’90s Competitive Spirit

AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown will actually be going head to head a bit next Friday, as a special supersized SmackDown will overlap with Rampage for the first half-hour. Rampage will be on TNT as usual, while SmackDown will be on FS1, and Tony Khan is ready for the battle. Khan took to Twitter after hearing about the supersized episode, and it’s safe to say that Khan wants all the smoke, saying that he is ready to finally beat WWE’s main show head to head (via Fightful). Khan wrote “I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!”

A fan then told Khan to worry about his own show, to which Khan responded “I already announced the #AEWRampage card for live next Friday, and it’s straight fire, chief.” You can actually see the lineups for both Dynamite and Rampage next week right here.

An AEW fan said they are very optimistic but are also concerned about Khan’s challenge aging poorly next week, especially with matches like Sasha vs Becky in the mix. Khan isn’t sweating it though, and is excited about the weekend for wrestling fans.

Khan wrote “If I’m not sweating it, you shouldn’t be either. This is what sports are about, set a goal & try your best. We’ve got a great #AEWRampage card Friday + big Dynamite matches Saturday. I expect to do well, but regardless of next Friday’s stats, it’ll be a great weekend for the fans

Another fan brought up how when wrestling was at its peak there was competition within major promotions, and so it is strange to see people not enjoying the elements of competition now. Khan wants to bring that competitive spirit back that was so magical in the ’90s, and also wants to avoid some of the pitfalls WCW fell into.

Twitter’s the child of the boards/chat rooms that thrived during the 90s wrestling war; part of my business plan is recreating that competitive spirit while avoiding WCW’s errors, which is why I pace/don’t blow thru matches. @AEW has many years’ worth of big matches up my sleeve. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2021

Wrestling is always better with competition in the mix, and with all of the companies putting out their best product week in and week out, it only benefits the fans in the end.

