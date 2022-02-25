AEW’s Tony Khan Reveals When He Thinks ‘Huge Announcement’ will Happen

Tony Khan has been teasing something major for All Elite Wrestling, though he’s made it a point to differentiate it from past signings. This seems to be more on the business side, but Khan has made it clear that if it happens it will be a big deal for wrestling and important for the wrestling business. Now Khan has given fans an idea of when he will actually reveal the news during an interview with Busted Open Radio, and as of right now he thinks he’ll have it ready for next week’s AEW Dynamite. As for what it is, your guess is as good as ours.

“I’ve been talking a lot about a big announcement in the world of pro wrestling. Not only is there going to be a lot of great wrestling on the show…I promise you guys, I have a huge announcement coming,” Khan said. “Nobody knows what it is it. It’s going to be something very important in the wrestling business. It’s not one particular piece of talent, it’s something very special. I’m really excited about it, I believe it’s something we’ll be in a position to announce on Wednesday. I’m pretty excited about that.”

Khan has previously said he couldn’t go into details because of NDAs, but that he was hoping to announce it soon. It seems the timeline has sped up, as it still seemed a few weeks out previously but now it should be ready for Wednesday.

“I can’t yet [reveal the announcement], but I hopefully will be able to soon,” Khan said previously. “We’re working on something massive, the legal team has us under NDAs so I can’t reveal all the details. But suffice to say, we’re working on something that’s going to be really great for the fans and the wrestlers, and it’s going to be awesome.”

“I am so excited, and I don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to tell the fans, but I know that it’s coming very soon so stay tuned to AEW,” Khan said. “Stay tuned to AEW, I promise you something big is coming.

From all that, it could be any number of things, but it doesn’t look to be another high-profile signing. That said, those seem to happen a lot these days in AEW, and with Cesaro recently departing WWE, you never know if he’ll end up showing up and being declared as All Elite.

