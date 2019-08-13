Watch: AJ Styles Give Perfect Response to CM Punk Chants

AJ Styles took on Seth Rollins in the main event of Monday Night Raw this week in a Champion vs. Champion bout. The Toronto crowd was firmly against the now-heelish Styles, to the point where they began chanting “CM Punk” once he had the advantage.

As a clip from a fan in the crowd shows, “The Phenomenal One” had the perfect response once the crowd started trolling him.

Don’t know if this was caught on TV, but AJ Styles with the perfect response to CM PUNK chants #RAW pic.twitter.com/vIyK9hTza2 — Tom @ Summerslam (@TQSherwood) August 13, 2019

The match didn’t have a definitive ending, as Styles wound up using Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to jump the Universal Champion and cause a disqualification. Ricochet tried and failed to run down and stop the attack, but The O.C. were finally chased away when Braun Strowman stormed the ring and took out all three men.

Styles took exception to the attack and cut a promo on WWE’s YouTube page challenging “The Monster Among Men” to a United States Championship match on next week’s Raw.

“Braun Strowman, what was he doing there? I challenged Seth Rollins. I wanted to show the world what a true champion is. Did I challenge Braun Strowman? No, I don’t think so,” Styles said. “He had no business coming down there and ruining everything.”

“Braun Strowman wants to get in The O.C.’s business, huh?” he continued. “He wanted to get my attention? Well let me get your attention. I want to put my United States Championship on the line next week against you, Braun Strowman. Do I have your attention now? Next week, Raw, you’re mine!”

WWE.com officially booked the match on Tuesday morning, and Strowman seemed pleased.

Do you have strength in numbers if I’m bigger than all three of you?!? Consider your challenge accepted and your reign as US Champion coming to a close!!!! #Raw #MonsterChamp https://t.co/ADPjCJczR8 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 13, 2019

WWE also announced next’s Monday’s edition of Raw would feature the start of the 16-man King of the Ring tournament, featuring eight stars from each brand. The competitors included The Miz, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Ali, Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Elias, Andrade, Buddy Murphy and Shelton Benjamin. WWE didn’t clarify how long the tournament last.