AJ Styles Gets a New Opponent for WWE Crown Jewel

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan had their WWE Championship match Tuesday night during SmackDown Live rather than this Friday at WWE Crown Jewel.

This opened up a spot for a new challenger to face Styles at Crown Jewel and that man has been revealed. Samoa Joe will take on Styles for the WWE Championship this Friday in Saudi Arabia.

An angle for the match was host following a fantastic television match between Styles and Bryan on Tuesday night. Styles won that match following a submission finish. After the bout, Bryan and Styles were having a moment of respect in the ring when Samoa Joe ran out and blindsided Styles.

Joe locked the Coquina Clutch on Styles until Bryan came in for the save. Joe then locked the hold on Bryan and stormed off.

Later in the show, Styles approached SmackDown GM Paige backstage. He noted that since he had fulfilled his obligation in wrestling Bryan this week, he was demanding a match with Joe at Crown Jewel. He said that since he was granted a match with Joe previously at Super Show-Down, he should be granted this one too.

Paige granted the wish and we’ll have yet another encounter between Styles and Joe this Friday. Judging by their past encounters, this should be a fantastic match.