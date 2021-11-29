Edge Teases Next Feud Ahead of WWE Raw Return

WWE confirmed last week that Edge will make his first appearance on Monday Night Raw since being drafted by the Red Brand tonight. “The Rated-R Superstar” is fresh off a trilogy of matches with Seth Rollins, culminating in him beating “The Visionary” inside Hell in a Cell at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view last month. The 11-time world champion then took to Twitter to poll fans on who he should feud with next, writing, “On my way to #RAW Gonna do a poll. Brand new landscape, so who do I challenge next? My pollsters, who I’m paying with Snickers and dragons blood, will make sure to get me the results. And begin!”

Since coming out of retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge has worked almost exclusively with Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins. Many of the commenters (including his wife, Beth Phoenix) nominated Finn Balor and AJ Styles as two possible opponents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On my way to #RAW Gonna do a poll. Brand new landscape, so who do I challenge next? My pollsters, who I’m paying with Snickers and dragons blood, will make sure to get me the results. And begin! — Adam Copeland (@RatedRCope) November 28, 2021

Edge reflected on his rivalry with Rollins earlier this month while appearing on the Kids on the Escalator podcast, saying, “…they asked me about kind of blowing off the entire story in Saudi Arabia, I wasn’t too keen on going, I’ll be perfectly honest. But then as we talked and they said, ‘We need it there,’ I said, ‘Okay. Well let’s get [Jessika Carr to] ref there’ and not knowing how that — if we’d even be able to but I just love the idea of a woman being in control of two men in that country, and if it flew over a lot of heads, whatever but, for me, I can come back to my girls and tell them one day, ‘I went over there but, I think we did something pretty cool’ and again, she was just right there for everything, just not in any way overwhelmed by the moment, just stood up to the challenge. It was really cool to see.”

Who do you want to see Edge wrestle next? Let us know down in the comments and stay tuned for live coverage of Raw tonight! Along with Edge’s return, WWE has announced Big E will face Kevin Owens in a non-title match and Balor will attempt to have his one-on-one match with Rollins after the pair wound up brawling before last week’s scheduled bout.