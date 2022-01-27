AJ Styles Teases a Long-Awaited WWE Dream Match

AJ Styles appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and reignited the speculation that he might finally be getting a dream match against “The Rated-R Superstar” Edge. Fans will recall that the first time the pair shared the ring was Edge’s return from retirement in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble, which resulted in Edge spearing Styles so hard that “The Phenomenal One” did a flip and separated his shoulder as he landed.

“I think the last time Edge and I were in the ring together, he separated my shoulder with a spear, which is the way it should have been,” Styles said. “We need to get back in the ring with a one-on-one match and get this thing over with. I want this match. He wants this match. When it going to happen? We’re getting close.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Edge and Styles have teased the feud in the past, with Styles even pushing for it at WrestleMania 37 last year. Instead, that show saw him become a WWE Grand Slam Champion by winning the Raw Tag Team Championships with Omos.

“I want Edge because at the Royal Rumble, he separated my shoulder with that spear. So, it’s time that he get some payback,” he told TalkSport back in December 2020. “With Triple H, I feel like I’m putting him in a situation similar to The Undertaker [before every WrestleMania]. Will he accept? I don’t know. With these guys, I’ve always gone, ‘wow, they’re so great.’ Even while speaking to them, you realize that the mindset of how they approach things is totally different than a lot of other performers. There’s a reason why they’re still doing what they’re doing.”

Styles will compete in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match, while Edge is teaming with Beth Phoenix to take on The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match on the same show. You can see the full lineup for the Rumble below!