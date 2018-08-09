Aleister Black Reportedly Pulled From NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Main Event

The original main event for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 was set for NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa to take on Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano in a triple threat championship match at the Barclays Center.

Unfortunately after suffering a groin injury and having to undergo surgery, Black will reportedly no longer be in the match.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports the injury took place at a live event in Las Vegas, Nevada in late July. A source reportedly told them that Black will not be able to return to action until October.

After successfully defending the NXT Championship against Lars Sullivan at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II, Black found himself intertwined in the vicious feud between Gargano and Ciampa when the latter challenged him for his NXT Championship. On the July 25 taped episode of NXT, Ciampa won the championship after Gargano interfered in the match and accidentally struck Black across the face with the title. During the following set of television tapings it was determined that both men would fight Ciampa in Brooklyn on Aug. 18.

Black, known on the independent scene as Tommy End, is a Dutch profssional wrestler who signed with the WWE back in June 2016. He made his first appearance in January 2017 under his Tommy End persona at the first WWE UK Championship Tournament, where he lost a singles match against Neville.

He made his debut under the demonic Black persona at NXT TakeOver: Orlando in April and defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas. He then on an undefeated steak under his new name, which lasted until Ciampa’s championship victory.

A good argument can be made that the Gargano/Ciampa feud is the most intense rivalry on any current WWE show, as it dates back several years when the two were a tag team known as DIY. The two split at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in May 2017 after failing to regain the NXT Tag Team Championships in a ladder match when Ciampa bashed Gargano’s head into the led stage and slammed him off the commentary table.

Ciampa suffered a ruptured ACL during the match that resulted in him being out of action for the remainder of the year. He returned at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia to cost Gargano an NXT Championship match against Almas, and the two would go on to have brutal encounters at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

With Black out of action , it seems that now the match in Brooklyn will serve as the rubber match between the two former friends.