Aleister Black Shares Heartwarming Story of Roman Reigns as WWE’s Locker Room Leader

NXT Superstar Aleister Black took to Facebook on Tuesday to share a story about his experience working with Roman Reigns.

Black, a Netherlands native who joined the WWE back in 2017, recalled his first live events tour with the Monday Night Raw roster.

“During the Live events I’d make sure that the locker rooms were kept clean after the wrestlers were gone, the garbage was taken care of, towels were stacked and that post match people had water, especially the uppercard,” Black said. “Stuff that in my opinion is long forgotten and not practiced anymore, however I feel that these things are important as they teach about respect and keep you humble, something very much needed in this generation.”

He then said he got the chance to speak with Reigns several days into the trip, who noticed that Black was doing so much extra work.

“At a certain point during that conversation Roman looked at me and said ‘I don’t want you cleaning the locker rooms anymore,’” Black wrote. “‘I want you to understand that you belong here and I want for you to kill it every night and be part of the team, that’s all I care about.’ ‘You’ve been wrestling long enough to understand how this works, so please, relax.’”

“I would’ve never stopped doing that until a locker room leader like Roman, Seth, Bray or Finn would’ve told me to stop, because that’s how I was taught,” he continued. “Earn your keep, earn your place, earn respect.”

Black finished the post by wishing Reigns the best of luck in his battle with leukemia.

“All the strength to a fantastic human being, performer and leader,” Black concluded. “Till we meet again, Roman.”

Reigns announced at the start of Monday Night Raw this week that he had been battling the cancer for 11 years, and that it had recently come back after being in remission since 2008. He then relinquished his WWE Universal Championship and promised the fans in attendance he would be back in a wrestling ring once he beat the cancer.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” Reigns said. “Because once I’m done whipping leukemia’s ass I’m coming back home. And when I do it’s not going to be about titles and being on top, it’s about a purpose. I’m coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curveball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this, and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”