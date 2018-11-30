Aleister Black Heading to WWE Main Roster Soon?

The WWE‘s main roster may soon be gaining another former NXT Champion.

According to a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Aleister Black’s name continues to come up in conversations between WWE decision makers in regards to NXT names that could soon be brought up to the main roster.

Black is currently embattled in a feud with Johnny Gargano in NXT. The feud saw the two of them have a match of the year contending bout two weeks ago at NXT TakeOver: War Games 2.

The feud with Gargano, which recently took a major twist at this week’s NXT television tapings, appears set to go on at least a little bit longer, probably through the next TakeOver event. That show, NXT TakeOver Phoenix, will be during Royal Rumble weekend on January 26th.

However, it’s not unimagineable that Black could be brought up to the main roster immediately following TakeOver Phoenix, perhaps even the very next night as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. That would get Black on the main roster as the company begins building up their biggest storylines of the year in advance of WrestleMania 35.

Prior to his signing with WWE in 2016, Black was one of the most recognized names on the independent scene as Tommy End. Under that monicker, Black wrestled across Europe, North America and Japan. Since coming to WWE NXT, he’s been the brand’s top champion on one occasion and enjoyed quite a bit of popularity and in-ring success.

Black lost the NXT Championship to Tommaso Ciampa at an NXT television taping in July. He was set to be involved in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV with Ciampa and Gargano but suffered a legitimate groin injury during a NXT live event in Las Vegas. He was taken out of the TakeOver match due to the injury, which was explained on television via a backstage attack that was recently revealed to be at the hands of Gargano.

Look for Black to tie up all of his loose ends with Ciampa and Gargano before getting the call to the WWE main roster, perhaps later this winter.