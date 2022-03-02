WWE’s Alexa Bliss Addresses Not Appearing on Monday Night Raw Two Weeks in a Row

After several therapy sessions on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss made her long-awaited return to the ring at Elimination Chamber. Bianca Belair ended up winning the match and earning a shot at Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship, but man fans expected Bliss to be a big part of the division and title scene regardless since she had just returned. That’s why it’s been rather surprising to see Bliss not mentioned or featured at all in back-to-back weeks of Monday Night Raw, and when fans asked where she was, Bliss seemed to not understand it all either.

Those shows included the Elimination Chamber fallout show and a show in her hometown of Columbus, adding even more confusion to the mix, and when a fan asked where she was during Raw at just past 7:30 PM, she quote tweeted and wrote “🤷🏼‍♀️ #WheresAlexa”.

Then she followed that up with a tweet around 8:20 PM that said “Yeah … I don’t know 🤷🏼‍♀️”. It would seem she is just as much at a loss as fans are as to why she wasn’t used in either show.

It doesn’t make much sense, especially since this has been a running storyline ever sincethe therapy session vignettes started and then resulted in a much-awaited return. For one of the biggest stars on Raw not to get some screen time two weeks in a row in a 3-hour show is a puzzling development, to say the least.

Hopefully, that changes next week, especially this close to WrestleMania. Having Bliss come back only to disappear from television leading into the biggest event of the season is already odd, but fans are definitely hoping to see Bliss involved in the event, and not just in something thrown together either. If that’s going to happen, it probably needs to start soon.

A the moment there are still plenty of matches to be announced for WrestleMania, but for now, here’s the current WrestleMania 38 card.

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Mix and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

You can tune in to all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

