Watch: Alexa Bliss Invited On Stage at Bowling For Soup Concert

While it’s usually fans clamoring for her attention, Alexa Bliss got to play the part of fan herself on Friday night.
Bliss attended the Bowling For Soup concert at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida and was invited on stage during the show. Bliss noted the band is her favorite of all time, so this was a huge moment for her.
You can see the video of Bliss going on stage below, which the WWE star shared on her Instagram account. She included the hashtag “#lifemade” and noted the band dedicated her favorite song to her.
Lead singer Jaret Reddick shared a post of the band with Bliss backstage. He wrote “When the greatest female wrestler of all time comes to see the greatest band of all time! Thanks for fielding all the questions @alexa_bliss_wwe_ !! You’re the best!”
When the greatest female wrestler of all time comes to see the greatest band of all time! Thanks for fielding all the questions @alexa_bliss_wwe_ !! You’re the best! _ _ #wrestler #wwe #wweraw #wwedivas #wwesmackdown #alexabliss #bowlingforsoup #jaretreddick #hoborlando #girlallthebadguyswant
Bliss now finds herself traveling to Tacoma, Washington for WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday evening. With Nikki Cross in her corner, she will challenge Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship on the show.
The full card for WWE Stomping Grounds is as follows:
- WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
- WWE Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin
Special Referee: To Be Revealed by Baron Corbin
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
- WWE United States Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Triple Threat Match
Tony Nese (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Big E and Xavier Woods