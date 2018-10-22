WWE Rumor: Alexa Bliss Suffers Broken Nose in Match With Ronda Rousey

There may not be a more fertile ground from internet rumors than the world of WWE. That said, there’s a batch of speculative reports indicating Ronda Rousey accidentally broke Alexa Bliss’ nose over the weekend.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio could confirm that Bliss was pulled from action at Sunday’s WWE Live Event in Hartford, CT.

“Alexa Biss was replaced by Tamina. It was supposed to be Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. I don’t know. I had heard stuff about Alexa being injured — that would have been at the Hartford show. I had asked people at the show and they didn’t see anything. So I don’t know if that’s the case. Hopefully, I’ll know more tomorrow as well,” said Meltzer.

While Metlzer’s details were limited, fans reported that Bliss’ absence was due to a broken nose thanks to a Saturday night match with Rousey.

‼️ATTENTION‼️ There is rumours that Alexa Bliss broke her nose at a live event last night. But please do not jump to any conclusions that this is true. Until there is anyone to confirm this happened, then it is still just a rumours. I will update yous if it is true. — #EraOfBliss✨😈 (@ABlissFanPage) October 21, 2018

WWE has yet to confirm any of this, so there’s a chance Bliss shows up n Raw on Monday with her nose in pristine condition. However, if the injury is real, then WWE will likely confirm that at some point during the broadcast.

Rumors coming out of #WWEHartford are that Ronda broke Alexa’s nose. If this is true, this will be the second time Ronda has injured Bliss in a month. But people won’t complain about Rousey being unsafe. #WWE — 🏒Nicolas🏒 (@PWU_Brosnan) October 21, 2018

Bliss had just returned from an elbow injury that WWE itself reported was due to a Rousey armbar. While that reeks of kayfabe, unofficial reports claimed that Rousey did indeed injure Bliss with the move during their Hell in a Cell match.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more, but we will all likely have to wait until Raw.