WWE’s Alexa Bliss Cleared to Return After Scary Concussion

Alexa Bliss’ extended absence from the WWE ring is done — the five-time Women’s Champion is medically cleared to return.

It was WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry that broke the news during an episode of Busted Open Radio. Henry says he and Bliss recently had a candid conversation where she revealed just how bad her concussion issues actually were. Citing multiple head injuries, memory loss, and vertigo, Bliss’ concussion proved to be a serious problem. However, Henry says Bliss is “100% cleared” to wrestle again.

“We sat for like 15, 20 minutes and was like, yeah I was really bad off. I couldn’t remember where I was. I couldn’t remember what I was doing in the city. We were flying from London to Switzerland and she said ‘I couldn’t remember what flight or anything. I had to rely on everybody else telling me what to do. I couldn’t stand up straight, I had vertigo,’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ She was in a bad way,’” said Henry.

Bliss hasn’t wrestled much since SummerSlam, but there was never an official report on what was keeping her out of the ring. There were rumors of a concussion—with the wilder reports claiming she was mulling retirement—but the story always remained ambiguous.

That injury kept Bliss out of her Evolution match against Trish Stratus in October, but when she missed Survivor Series in November, things became a little worrisome. Per Henry, Bliss aggravated the injury, forcing her to miss more time.

“Then she came back too soon, banged her head again and really was in a bad place. Now she’s fine, she’s cleared, we are very happy that she’s gonna be back in the fray. I just wanted to remind her who she was. Like, ‘Remember who you are, don’t go back too soon if you’re not ready. When you go back, Ronda’s great and Nia’s doing her thing, and Becky and Charlotte, but you are a major player, but remember when you come back remember who you are,” he said.

Bliss has recently posted updates of her at WWE’s Performance Center hinting she’ll be back soon, but Henry’s story puts her back in the fray as soon as next week.

If Bliss is indeed available, then there’s a decent chance she plays a role at TLC — potentially factoring into Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax’s championship match. At this moment, Bliss is running the operations of the women’s division, and now that she’s cleared for action, that makes her one of the most intriguing names on the TLC card.

[H/T Ringside News]