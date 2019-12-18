Watch: Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon Criticize Current State of WWE’s Women’s Division, Push for Evolution 2

Both Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon appeared on this week’s WWE Backstage, and the two former champions had a lot to say about the current state of the WWE Women’s Division. A segment involving the two started off with Renee Young playing a portion of the latest After The Bell podcast, in which Paige strongly pushed for a second Evolution pay-per-view. The two agreed, while also pointing out that the division hadn’t been given as much focus as it did at the start of the year and that only a small list of female wrestlers have been given the spotlight.

“Since WrestleMania we have only featured 4 or 5 of our female Superstars and there is a plethora out there,” Moon said. “It’s irritating to sit back and watch to see these women that work so hard, that are so passionate, that just want to steal the show and entertain, that aren’t getting that opportunity, that are getting that platform.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bliss echoed that sentiment, saying that a good chunk of the women’s division was in the tag division and aren’t getting the chance to shine.

“We’re only as good as the amount we have carrying this evolution, and if we’re only focusing on a certain number of women, where do we go from there?” Bliss said.

Renee then asked the panel if former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey’s absence had anything to do with the situation.

“Just because Ronda is gone doesn’t mean that there isn’t a women’s division though,” Moon said. “There’s so many girls — Sarah Logan, The IIconics, Liv Morgan. You have Dana Brooke, there’s so many people reaching for that brass ring and they just need that platform. I want another Evolution. I want to give those women another opportunity to show the world what they can do. We proved the first time that Evolution was the hottest pay-per-view of the year and we deserve every year to have that opportunity to continue to prove that Evolution.”

This past Sunday saw Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and the Kabuki Warriors main event the show in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs for the WWE Women’s Tag Tea Championships. 2019 also marked the first year where a women’s match was the main event of WrestleMania, as Lynch beat Flair and Rousey to capture both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

On this week’s Raw Lynch cut a fiery sit-down promo on Asuka, indicating that will be the next program for her Raw title.