Watch: Alexa Bliss Explains the Rumors Surrounding Her Breast Implants

Back in December Alexa Bliss posted a poolside photo that led to online wrestling fans speculationg she recently had plastic surgery for breast implants. At first she casually joked about the reactions, but in her new WWE 365 documentary that aired on Sunday night on the WWE Network, she decided to explain the story behind getting implants.

“There’s a lot of rumors about it being like, ‘Oh, did Alexa Bliss get implants?’ All that. I’ve had implants since I was 17,” Bliss said. “We’re just going to throw that out there, I’m very open and honest about it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bliss went on to explain that her decision to have the surgery came while she was dealing with her eating disorder as a teenager.

“When I had my eating disorder I got down to 85 pounds. My doctor told my mom, ‘If she doesn’t get admitted, she will die.’ They treated my health symptoms, they didn’t treat the mental side of it. And the second time I was hospitalized, they treated it like a mental disorder, a mental illness. And that’s when it actually started getting better.

“So I was very self-conscious about my body in the fact that I felt like a seven-year-old boy,” she continued. “There are studies [that] show that it [surgery] helps women recover from eating disorders because they feel more womanly, and they feel better about their bodies and better about their self image.”

She then added that the surgery helped her get over her eating disorders and helped her feel better about her body.

Bliss was shown going under the knife at a hospital in Columbus, Ohio back in April 2018. She explained that the rumors started because she had to get her implants replaced after having them for 10 years.

The five-time women’s champion explained in an interview with the New York Post this week that she feared she was on the verge of retirement after the two concussions she suffered over the past year caused her to miss months of in-ring competition.

“Absolutely, I think after the second concussion I was very worried about not being able to get back in the ring, especially because I didn’t know what was going on with my brain,” Bliss said.

“There’s so many different types of concussions and I didn’t know that at the time,” she continued. “Each one had to be treated differently and the fact that I didn’t know what was going on with my brain and didn’t know until I saw the concussion specialist, it made me very scared.”

Luckily, Bliss returned to action several weeks back and challenged Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship on Sunday night at Stomping Grounds.