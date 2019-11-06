Alexa Bliss Injury Update, Expected to Return Soon

Five-time WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss hasn’t competed in a WWE ring since Hell in a Cell, leading many fans to worry that she might be back on the shelf with another injury. But fans of “The Goddess” can now rest easy, as Ryan Satin reported via WWE Backstage on Tuesday night that Bliss will be back in action in the near future because of an “minor undisclosed injury.” Prior to her absence, Bliss was one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Nikki Cross. However the pair dropped the titles to Kairi Sane and Asuka of the Kabuki Warriors after the latter resorted to spitting green mist during their title match.

Bliss poked fun at the injury speculation on social media shortly after the news dropped.

Maybe try cutting back on the pointless stories & stop worrying about my career. It’s just fine https://t.co/zpNt1btovr — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 6, 2019

In a van down by the river 🚌 https://t.co/rAltFHmxEJ — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 6, 2019

Yeah 🤕 I stubbed my pinky toe on my coffee table. Ruined my pedicure ☹️ https://t.co/COYzQFU6vK — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 6, 2019

Throughout late 2018 Bliss dealt with a pair of concussions that kept her from competing at the all-women Evolution pay-per-view. Aside from an appearance in the Royal Rumble match, Bliss would only wrestle three times on television in the first four months of 2019.

Bliss admitted in an interview with the New York Post earlier this year that she feared her concussions would send her into an early retirement.

“Absolutely, I think after the second concussion I was very worried about not being able to get back in the ring, especially because I didn’t know what was going on with my brain,” Bliss said.

“There’s so many different types of concussions and I didn’t know that at the time,” she continued. “Each one had to be treated differently and the fact that I didn’t know what was going on with my brain and didn’t know until I saw the concussion specialist, it made me very scared.”

Shortly after the 2019 WWE Draft, Triple H announced that SmackDown had made a trade in order to get Bliss and Cross back on the Blue Brand in exchange for “trade considerations.” It appears that turned out to be WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who opted to quit SmackDown last week and join the Raw roster in order to pursue Rey Mysterio.