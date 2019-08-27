Alexa Bliss Shows off New Tattoo, Explains the Meaning Behind It

Alexa Bliss took to Instagram on Tuesday with photos of a brand new tattoo she recently had added to her back.

In a lengthy post, Bliss explained what went into the intricate design, from her choice to use white ink to the references with her past struggles with an eating disorder to her love of Disney. Check out the full explanation below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On top of being a five-time Women’s Champion, Bliss is currently one half of the WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Nikki Cross. Once Bliss and Cross one the titles on the Aug. 5 episode of Monday Night Raw, “The Goddess” became the second woman on the roster to earn the title of Triple Crown Champion by winning all three women’s titles. The only other woman to reach that accomplishment is Bayley, who earned her spot once she won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank.