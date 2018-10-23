Alexa Bliss Reportedly Injured, Evolution Match in Jeopardy

Alexa Bliss could be in danger of missing Sunday’s Evolution pay-per-view.

Initial reports came out on Monday that Bliss had been pulled from a WWE Live Event in Hartford, Connecticut after she broke her nose in a match with Ronda Rousey earlier in the weekend. Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer updated that report on Monday night by saying Bliss had actually suffered a concussion rather than a broken nose.

“Alexa Bliss, I believe she suffered a concussion on Saturday night at Hartford,” Meltzer said on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. “She was not on the TV tonight. She was still advertised for Sunday for the women’s Evolution show and they were hoping she would be ready but a concussion is a concussion. There’s no way of predicting when she’ll be passing Impact testing. So if you watched television I think it’s pretty clear that Alicia Fox will be replacing her if she can’t go. But they’re still advertising her.”

Bliss is currently booked to team with Mickie James to face Trish Stratus and Lita on Sunday. During a segment on Monday Night Raw this week the two WWE Hall of Famers got into a backstage with James and Alicia Fox, with Bliss nowhere to be seen.

Losing Bliss would be a major blow to the all-women card given she’s held the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships a combined five times. Her match for Evolution was originally promoted as a singles match against Stratus, but in a recent interview she clarified that it was always meant to include James and Lita.

“I know there’s lots of speculation on Twitter I’ve seen cause I was injured — or this, that and the other — but no, I think it was just the direction they wanted to go in,” Bliss said on an episode of the Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia podcast.

“I feel like it’s a lot more fun to have Mickie involved because of Trish and Mickie’s history, … it needed to be done,” she continued. “I feel like they saw the value in that match and wanted to go with it. It wasn’t anything that happened that turned it into a tag match.”

Evolution will take place at the Nassau Veteran’s Coliseum in Long Beach, New York, and will be the first all-women’s pay-per-view in WWE history. The current headlining matches for the show are Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the Raw Women’s Championship and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match.