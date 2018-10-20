Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss Made Their Wrestling Returns on Friday Night

Two of WWE RAW’s biggest stars returned to in-ring action on Friday night at a live event in Bangor, Maine.

Both Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss made their wrestling returns at the show in separate matches on the card. Banks last wrestled on television back on September 3rd, though she did work some house show events after that before being pulled from active competition. Details about her injury remained thin throughout the recovery, though WWE was hoping she would be ready to go by Evolution next weekend and it looks like that will be the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bliss had been dealing with an elbow injury that caused her to lose feeling in her arm. She was pulled from action immediately following her match with Ronda Rousey. It’s not known whether she suffered the injury in the match or if it had been building up over time, but WWE used the Rousey match and Rousey’s armbar as reasoning on television for her absence.

For WWE, the company has to be happy to get back two of their biggest female stars just in time for the historic all women’s Evolution PPV event next Sunday night. With Banks and Bliss both being former women’s champion, the card will certainly benefit from having them be a part of the show.

In Bangor Friday night, Bliss teamed with Mickie James in a losing effort against Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax. Banks was in action in a six woman tag, teaming with Bayley and Dana Brooke to defeat Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Alicia Fox.

Some photos of each star’s return are below, courtesy of social media.