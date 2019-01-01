‘Double or Nothing’ Fan Rally to Take Place Next to SmackDown Live Location

Minutes after confirming that All Elite Wrestling was going to become a pro wrestling promotion in the near future, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Adam Page announced that a special fan rally would take place to promote the Double or Nothing event on Jan. 8 in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to a post from the official All In Twitter account, the first event ever promoted by Rhodes and the Bucks back on Sept. 1, the rally will take place at 5 p.m. local time in the parking lot of TIAA Bank Field. Rhodes, the Bucks, Brandi Rhodes, Page, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky were all promoted for the event, which would feature “a special announcement from The Elite.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Join us January 8th in JACKSONVILLE for more information on Double or Nothing…and AEW! pic.twitter.com/72gnO6fqOh — Double or Nothing (@ALL_IN_2018) January 1, 2019

In an interesting twist, the rally will happen just two blocks away from the Jacksonville Memorial Arena, where SmackDown Live will take place that same evening.

The group released the latest episode of Being The Elite early Tuesday morning, confirming the rumors that they were both starting up their own independent wrestling promotion and that they planned on having a follow-up event to the widely successful All In show. That show, which sold out the Sears Centre in under 30 minutes despite having no official matches announced, wound up being the first non-WWE wrestling show since WCW closed down to sell at least 10,000 tickets for an event and wound up being one of the most popular wrestling events of 2018.

Dave Meltzer provided additional information on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, saying Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan would be the financial backer of AEW and that a handful of stars had already signed with the promotion. There was another rumor that Chris Jericho might be involved with the promotion, though Meltzer could not confirm that.

Rhodes, the Bucks and Page all had their contracts with Ring of Honor expire following the Final Battle event back on Dec. 14. They’re all still scheduled to wrestle at the upcoming WrestleKingdom 13 event at the Tokyo Dome for New Japan Pro Wrestling on Friday, leading many to speculate what their relationship with both promotions would be going forward. According to Meltzer, there is some interest in having AEW work together with New Japan and ROH, though no agreements have been reached as of Tuesday’s announcement.

There was also no word on what involvement the other members of The Elite will have with AEW in the near future. Kenny Omega is one of the most popular members of the group but is under contract with New Japan as their reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion, while Marty Scurll is still under contract with ROH for the next few months.