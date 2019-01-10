All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan Addresses Goldberg Rumors

All Elite Wrestling made waves during its fan rally on Tuesday when former WWE Superstars Chris Jericho and Neville (now going by PAC) announced they had signed with the new company.

A rumor began floating around the Internet shortly after the company’s creation was announced on New Year’s Day that president Tony Khan and executive vice presidents Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson were going after another former WWE star to join their ranks — Bill Goldberg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Khan made an appearance on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 podcast on Wednesday and was asked about the rumor.

“I have spent some time with Bill, I really like Bill, a lot, and he’s one of the greatest drawing cards ever in the business. He’s a huge star, a household name, and yeah, if the situation was right, obviously. I haven’t agreed to anything with Bill, but I like him a lot,” Khan said.

The billionaire co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars went on to say that the two bonded over their love of football (Goldberg played for the University of Georgia and had a brief NFL career before taking up wrestling), but wouldn’t confirm any deal had been offered to the WWE Hall of Famer.

After seemingly leaving the wrestling world behind when he left the WWE in 2004, Goldberg made his return to the company in 2016 to feud with Brock Lesnar. The former WCW Champion stunned “The Beast” with a victory at Survivor Series that yar in a match that lasted just 86 seconds, then defeated Kevin Owens to win the Universal Championship at Fastlane in just 22 seconds. His final match came at WrestleMania 33, where he dropped the title to Lesnar to kick off his record-breaking title reign.

While Goldberg said he enjoyed being back in the company, he admitted in multiple interviews that it was difficult to get back into in-ring shape at age 50.

In an interview he did in July Goldberg said if he ever came back for more WWE matches it would either be with the Undertaker or Roman Reigns.

“All I got to say is, it ain’t up to me,” Goldberg said. “Whether it’s Reigns or ‘Taker, and, I don’t know, I’m not gonna say anybody else. Hey, Reigns and ‘Taker are the two guys on my list right now. I mean, obviously for two different reasons, but I’d be honoured to get in the ring with either one of them. And I still owe Brock one, but I’m two-and-one on him, so it’s all good.”