AEW Star Cleared to Return After Suffering Major Injury in 2022

All Elite Wrestling star Santana has been cleared to return to AEW after suffering a major injury way back in 2022 according to a new report. Santana had suffered an injury during the main event of AEW Dynamite in its Blood & Guts match in 2022, and has been out of action ever since. But fans had been wondering if Santana was gearing up for a comeback following increased activity on social media pages, and it seems like things are cleared for the star to make his return according to an update from a new report.

Fightful Select reports that Santana is ready for an in ring return, but he and on-screen tag team partner Ortiz are "still not on good terms." It's reported that this was the case prior to the injury, but it's "not impossible" for the two to work together again should Santana return. It's not reported as to whether or not this means that Santana or Ortiz could factor into the upcoming AEW All In: London card, nor is there a window as for when he could make a proper return, but it seems like he's good to go.

(Photo: AEW)

AEW All In: London 2023 Card

As for their next major pay-per-view event, AEW All In: London is set to take place on August 27th with AEW All Out scheduled to follow on September 3rd. The currently confirmed card for AEW All In: London breaks down as such:

AEW World Championship : MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole AEW World Tag Team Championship : FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks AEW Women's Championship : Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship

: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & TBD vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) in Stadium Stampede

Coffin Match: AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship : Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole

: Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole Samoa Joe vs CM Punk

via Fightful Select