AEW Star Injured in Blood & Guts Match on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling's Santana appears to have suffered an injury during tonight's main event match. Competing in the main event Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite, Santana hit the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia with a Uranage, but landed awkwardly on both his wrist and knee. Santana's leg buckled immediately following the execution of the maneuver, and he was grounded for the rest of the bout. The former Inner Circle member would roll out of the ring, lying between the cage and the ropes, as he communicated with referees on the outside of the squared circle.

The match would eventually conclude with Claudio Castagnoli submitting Matt Menard on top of the roofed steel cage, seconds before Eddie Kingston would tap out Chris Jericho. Before the Blood & Guts match wrapped, Santana was taken out of the cage and helped up the ramp. Five of the six victorious competitors, Castagnoli, Kingston, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Ortiz, would celebrate the victory on top of the cage while Santana remained off-screen.

Santana has been with All Elite Wrestling since August 2019. He made his debut for the company at AEW All Out 2019, attacking both the Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks with his tag partner, Ortiz. Roughly one month after their AEW introduction, Santana and Ortiz would tag with Jericho in the main event of the inaugural episode of AEW Dynamite and would go on to form the Inner Circle with Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager.

The Inner Circle would implode this past March, with Jericho and Hager turning on Santana and Ortiz following the latter's allegation with Jericho's rival, Eddie Kingston. Santana, Ortiz, and Kingston previously teamed together in Impact Wrestling as a new iteration of LAX.

While Santana has yet to capture championship gold in AEW, he is a four-time Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion and collected three AEW Dynamite Awards in 2021. He has also held tag gold in Combat Zone Wrestling, Jersey Championship Wrestling, and House of Glory.

The specifics of Santana's injury remain unknown, but it adds him to an unfortunately lengthy disabled list at AEW. Top stars CM Punk and Bryan Danielson are currently out of action for an undisclosed amount of time, which resulted in both men missing Sunday's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. At that pay-per-view, Adam Cole suffered a concussion and was forced to miss Dynamite tonight as a result.

ComicBook will keep you updated as more information about Santana's status as it develops.