AEW Star Reveals Injury as Reason Behind TV Absence, Undergoes Surgery

AEW's Andrade El Idolo has been off TV since his backstage incident with Sammy Guevara in early October. It turns out the former NXT Champion hasn't been absent because of some sort of indefinite suspension, but rather because he's been quielty dealing with an injury. He took to Twitter on Monday to reveal he had suffered a torn perctoral prior to competing in the Casino Ladder Match back at All Out in September and had recently had it surgically repaired.

"My first surgery I can't believe it happened. A few months ago, I tore my pectoral," El Idolo wrote. "Thanks god! I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr."

After trading shots on social media and being specifically instructed not to fight, El Idolo reportedly took a few swings at Guevara at a Dynamite taping in early October and was promptly sent home. There was some speculation at the time that El Idolo was purposefully trying to get fired in order to reunite with his wife, Charlotte Flair, in WWE but he has since denied those accusations.

"I know some people want me to comment on what exactly happened backstage at AEW Dynamite, but I'm done focusing on the negativity," Guevara said in a vlog regarding the incident. "I feel like when you are on this trajectory to where I'm headed, there's going to be people that will do everything in their power to drag you down to their level. And I know I'm above that, so I'm not going to focus on any of that bulls—. I'm going to focus where I'm headed, which is -- they say sky's the limit, but there's a whole universe out there and that's where I'm headed. I'm not going to focus, I'm not going to comment on any of the bulls—.

"Instead, I want to do this thing that Tay and I do, any time we're too negative or focusing on some s— that's not really important in life, we say to each other, 'What's five things you're grateful for?' Five things -- I'm grateful for my house, I'm grateful for my life, grateful for Tay, grateful for the job I have, and I'm grateful for you guys. Thank you to the people that support me and the people that don't believe everything they read online. I just want to say thank you to those people. I'm grateful for the people that actually care to watch something that out put out. That all said, I'm going to end this. I'll see you guys next week, thank you for watching," he added.