CM Punk's First Match Since WWE Return Announced

The CM Punk return tour continues. Punk ended his decade-long sabbatical from WWE this past November, shocking the Allstate Arena when "Cult of Personality" hit just as WWE Survivor Series was about to go off the air. Punk emerged from the entrance tunnel, celebrating with his hometown crowd before explaining his comeback two nights later on WWE Monday Night Raw. Two weeks later, Punk popped up on WWE SmackDown, his first appearance on the blue brand since January 2014. The very next night, Punk appeared on NXT Deadline, another first. With these firsts beginning to wind down, the biggest one remains: Punk's first match back.

It is known that Punk will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January in an effort to earn himself a championship contest at WWE WrestleMania 40. While that is his first televised match on the cards, Punk will actually be back in the ring just about one full month before.

CM Punk Faces Dominik Mysterio on December 30th

The Second City Saint's feud with the Mysterio family is set to resume.

As revealed in local advertisements, CM Punk will face Dominik Mysterio during the WWE Live Holiday Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. This match will take place on Saturday, December 30th.

This will be Punk's first WWE match since January 26th, 2014 and his first singles match in Vince McMahon's company since January 20th, 2014 when he defeated Billy Gunn on WWE Monday Night Raw. Punk's last match overall came at AEW ALL IN: London in August when he defeated Samoa Joe in the opening contest. Punk was fired from AEW in the days that followed that match for an altercation that took place backstage shortly before the match started.

While this will be the first time that Punk and Dominik lock up, it is not the first time that they have shared the squared circle. During Punk's feud with Rey Mysterio in 2010, Punk taunted Rey's family, including a young Dominik, during an in-ring segment.

There is no word on whether this match will begin a feud between Punk and Dominik. WWE Monday Night Raw made it clear that Punk vs. Seth Rollins is the endgame, but there could be room for Punk to feud with Dominik and The Judgment Day in the build up to WWE Royal Rumble.