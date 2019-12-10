Watch: Andrade and Zelina Vega Tease a Split After WWE Raw

It looks like the partnership between Andrade and Zelina Vega is on the rocks. The former NXT Champion appeared on Monday Night Raw this week and confronted Humberto Carrillo for speaking to Vega backstage, leading to a match. The young Carrillo picked up an upset victory after Andrade charged at him and accidentally crashing into Vega, causing her to fly off the ring apron and leave him open for a roll-up. The two were seen backstage in a WWE YouTube after the show shouting at each other over whose fault it was that Carrillo won. Andrade stormed off before Vega turned to give a quick interview.

“Andrade and I are fine, okay?” Vega said. “We’re totally fine. It’s never been more fine, okay? We’ve had disagreements before, we will get through this. However, he needs to understand that it was not my fault. It’s just a miscommunication, that’s all. That’s it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans are already worried that WWE is looking to split up the duo.

Andrade, known on the independent scene as the masked luchador La Sombra, originally floundered when he arrived in NXT in late 2015. However in the summer of 2016 he was paired up with Vega as his manager, and the new act suddenly propelled him to the top of the card.

The two made the jump to the main roster in April 2018. And while Andrade has been protected with plenty of televised wins since then, he hasn’t been pushed into any title pictures or noteworthy feuds. Perhaps a split would freshen things up for both wrestlers.

Elsewhere on Raw Seth Rollins officially turned heel by attacking Kevin Owens and announcing his alliance with Akam and Rezar of the AOP. The show closed out with Rey Mysterio successfully retaining the United States Championship over AJ Styles, thanks to yet another interference from Randy Orton.

WWE also managed to start adding Raw matches to the upcoming TLC pay-per-view this Sunday in Minneapolis. Check out the full card below.