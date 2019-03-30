Andre The Giant Battle Royal: Several New Names Confirmed For WrestleMania Match

We are just over one week away from WWE’s WrestleMania 35 and the card continues to grow seemingly by the day.
Yesterday’s news of the addition of a women’s battle royal was largely expected but also confirmed that despite an extra-lengthy card this year, WWE is still doing whatever they can to get almost everyone on the main roster on to the show this year.
Videos by ComicBook.com
That theme continues with the men’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, as we have some new names confirmed for the match. This follows the addition of two members of the SNL cast this past Monday night.
WWE announces 26 names for the battle royal on Friday, which brings the total to 28 entries. They are billing SNL cast members Colin Jost and Michael Che as one entry.
The updated list includes: Colin Jost and Michael Che, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, and EC3.
WrestleMania 35’s card now stands at 14 matches. They are:
- WWE Universal Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
- WWE Championship Match
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
- Triple Threat for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese
- WWE United States Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor
- Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax
- No Holds Barred Match – Triple H’s Career On The Line
Triple H vs. Batista
- Falls Count Anywhere Match
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
- Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
- 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA
- 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA
- AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- Plus: Alexa Bliss will serve as host of the show, Elias will have a special musical performance, and Colin Jost and Michael Che serve as special correspondents.