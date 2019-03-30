Andre The Giant Battle Royal: Several New Names Confirmed For WrestleMania Match

We are just over one week away from WWE’s WrestleMania 35 and the card continues to grow seemingly by the day.

Yesterday’s news of the addition of a women’s battle royal was largely expected but also confirmed that despite an extra-lengthy card this year, WWE is still doing whatever they can to get almost everyone on the main roster on to the show this year.

That theme continues with the men’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, as we have some new names confirmed for the match. This follows the addition of two members of the SNL cast this past Monday night.

WWE announces 26 names for the battle royal on Friday, which brings the total to 28 entries. They are billing SNL cast members Colin Jost and Michael Che as one entry.

The updated list includes: Colin Jost and Michael Che, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, and EC3.

WrestleMania 35’s card now stands at 14 matches. They are: