Arn Anderson Responds to Daniel Tosh Calling Him Out

Daniel Tosh of Tosh.0 has been calling out wrestling legend Arn Anderson for quite some time now, and he finally got a response from The Enforcer earlier this week.

Anderson was asked about Tosh’s comments during a recent edition of The Arn Show. Co-host of the podcast Conrad Thompson brought up the topic, and Anderson responded by noting that several people ask him about Tosh when he’s out and about doing meet and greets. He then noted that since right now is the first time in over 30 years that he hasn’t been under contract to either WWE or WCW, he may finally have a chance to respond and pay Tosh a meet and greet of his own.

Tosh responded this week by doing a “The Arn Sucks Podcast” segment on his show this week. He bashed Anderson’s longtime finishing maneuver, the Spinebuster, and aired footage from a 1995 WCW match where Anderson lost to “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. Tosh went so far as to have Duggan himself come on the show and get in some digs on Anderson.

The segment brought on quite the promo from The Enforcer. Anderson posted a video to his Twitter feed where he said it’s time to find out if Tosh is ready to back-up his words. Anderson said he’s ready to shame Tosh in front of all 30 million of his followers.

Check out the video below.

