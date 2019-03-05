Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger Helps Indie Wrestler Win Match

Action film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared at the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend and found himself getting involved during a wrestling match.

In a bout between Robby Starr and Onyx as part of New Ohio Wrestling, Schwarzenegger came down to ringside to get some video for social media. At one point in the match Starr tried to roll out of the ring to escape his opponent, only for Schwarznegger to toss him back in the ring and set Onyx up for his finisher.

The video, filmed by Abby Steng, made its way to Pro Wrestling Sheet on Monday.

Schwarzenegger was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Celebrity Wing in 2015 for his previous appearances with the company.

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class will include the Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson and six members of the D-Generation X faction — Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, X-Pac and Chyna. That last of those six is particularly noteworthy given that fans have been campaigning for the Intercontinental Champion to get her recognition for years.

“When I said a few years ago on the Austin podcast, or show, or whatever you want to call it, there’s complexities around it,” Triple H said in a recent interview with ESPN, clarifying previous comments he had made about Chyna’s induction. “But absolutely, definitely deserves to be in there. It’d be tough to pick a female that was more impactful on the business. She did something that was completely so out of left field that it wasn’t even being considered when we first brought it up for her to come in. It wasn’t even a consideration … it wasn’t an easy thing, and against all odds she did all of that. She earned everybody’s trust. She won over the fans. She won over the boys. She did all of it.

“From that standpoint, absolutely 100 percent deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and should probably be more than once — as a group, but individually as well,” he continued. “There’s more complexity to that than meets the eye, but here we are. I’m just happy that it’s here. I’m happy for her family, the people that she was close to, that hopefully this is super-meaningful to them. I know it would be to her. It’s a great thing — very deserving.”

This year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on April 6 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.