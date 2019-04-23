Report: Backlash Pay-Per-View Back on WWE’s 2019 Schedule

On Sunday Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that the WWE had canceled Backlash from its 2019 pay-per-view in order to make way for its next Saudi Arabia show taking place a week prior. The show as originally booked for June 16 in San Diego.

But on Tuesday Meltzer was back with a new report, stating that WWE had rescheduled the event for June 23 in Tacoma, Washington. WWE has remained silent on the change and has yet to release tickets for the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally used as the follow-up pay-per-view for WrestleMania starting in 1999, the event began moving around the calendar in 2016 as a SmackDown-exclusive show. In 2018 WWE opted to have both brands on every pay-per-view again, starting with that year’s Backlash in early May.

Along with Backlash and the to-be-announced Saudi Arabia event, WWE’s schedule in June will also feature a standalone NXT WWE Network event with NXT TakeOver: San Jose on June 8.

“[The Event Center at SJSU] is a place where, before we were even doing TakeOvers, we kind of did the first WrestleMania weekend event where we were just testing the waters and it sold out and became this epic event that really set the brand in motion,” Triple H said during the media conference call for NXT TakeOver: New York. “I’m really excited to go back there on June 8, separate from everything else. No other pay-per-views around it. And put on an event that is epic and say ‘Thank You’ to that location for getting us off to such a great start.”

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, will take place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut in May 19. On Raw this week AJ Styles earned a shot at Seth Rollins’ Universal Championship by winning two matches — a triple threat with Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe and a singles match against Baron Cobin. Other matches announced this far are the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Maches (competitors to be announced) and Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans for the Raw Women’s Championship.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!