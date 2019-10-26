Former WWE Champion Seen With AEW’s Inner Circle at Bellator Event

It turns out that AEW’s Inner Circle weren’t the only wrestling stars in attendance at the Bellator 231 event on Friday night.

AEW’s Jake Hager, formerly Jack Swagger of WWE, was in action at the show, fighting to a no contest against Anthony Garrett after the fight was stopped in the first round due to accidental groin strikes by Hager. Thus, Hager’s MMA record still stands at 2-0.

Hager brought his AEW stable mates, Inner Circle, to the show with him. In attendance were LAX (Santana and Ortiz) and Sammy Guevara. Interestingly, though, the group came face to face with another major star from the wrestling industry: Dave Bautista (Batista of WWE fame).

The group ended up posing together for a picture which you can see below.

Batista worked his final match with WWE earlier this year with Triple H. He is said to be satisfied where his wrestling career now stands and doesn’t plan to wrestle again. After having wanted to return to the wrestling industry for several years, and campaigning for a return with WWE, he appears at peace with how he was now able to write off that chapter of his life.

Batista has gone on to become quite a success in Hollywood, easily one of the most successful wrestler-turned-actors in history. The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has done wonders for his growth in that field.

AEW’s Inner Circle group also ran into MMA legend and early UFC star Royce Gracie at the Bellator event. Santana also posted a picture with the stable with Gracie.

