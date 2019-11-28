WWE

Batista and Dana Brooke Are Flirting on Twitter and WWE Fans Are Loving It

Former WWE Champion and Guardians of the Galaxy star Batista (real name Dave Bautista) revealed that he was suddenly single again. What followed was a hilarious Twitter interaction between himself and WWE Superstar Dana Brooke that has fans believing the two are going on a date in the near future. The interaction started when a fan suggested the two go on a date, which Brooke revealed was something they’ve already considered. “The Animal” has been married three times and has three children, while Brooke was in a relationship with bodybuilder Dallas McCarver until his death in August 2017.

That comment from Brooke got the ball rolling.

This culminated in Brooke (supposedly) giving Batista her number via a DM.

So is any of it true? Hard to say, but other WWE personalities and fans seem to love the idea.

Batista’s last WWE match took place at WrestleMania 35 when he took on Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. He announced shortly after the show that he was retiring from pro wrestling to focus solely on his acting career.

