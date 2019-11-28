Batista and Dana Brooke Are Flirting on Twitter and WWE Fans Are Loving It

Former WWE Champion and Guardians of the Galaxy star Batista (real name Dave Bautista) revealed that he was suddenly single again. What followed was a hilarious Twitter interaction between himself and WWE Superstar Dana Brooke that has fans believing the two are going on a date in the near future. The interaction started when a fan suggested the two go on a date, which Brooke revealed was something they’ve already considered. “The Animal” has been married three times and has three children, while Brooke was in a relationship with bodybuilder Dallas McCarver until his death in August 2017.

@DaveBautista – I mean we already discussed it – just send me what I requested … maybe I’ll share it 😉 .. then you can decide from there lol – https://t.co/wNklrEU7z4 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 23, 2019

That comment from Brooke got the ball rolling.

You know. Just standing around with my arms up. I see you been gettin those squats in. 🍑 https://t.co/TJyjC6n7LT pic.twitter.com/Am0Dukhfpg — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 27, 2019

Sounds like a date.. Also, I’m sure you can teach me a couple things I can use in the ring- also the squat racks too – I’ll send ya my number via DM text me we can plan something 💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/5OF543ryQd — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 28, 2019

This culminated in Brooke (supposedly) giving Batista her number via a DM.

So is any of it true? Hard to say, but other WWE personalities and fans seem to love the idea.

The world of wrestling is thriving! Such an exciting time for everyone involved. But that being said, the @DaveBautista and @DanaBrookeWWE interactions are my favourite thing going. 💞 pic.twitter.com/ymfVwuuyA0 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 28, 2019

The Batista & Dana Brooke twitter romance is one of my absolute favourite things in wrestling right now. — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) November 27, 2019

Batista’s last WWE match took place at WrestleMania 35 when he took on Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. He announced shortly after the show that he was retiring from pro wrestling to focus solely on his acting career.