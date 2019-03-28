Watch: Batista Trains for In-Ring Return Against Triple H at WrestleMania 35

Guardians of the Galaxy actor and former World Heavyweight Champion Batista will make his in-ring return at WrestleMania 35 when he takes on Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. The bout marks the first time “The Animal” has stepped into a WWE ring to compete since 2014, and it’s left many fans wondering how much ring rust he’ll have on April 7. WWE released a video to their YouTube channel this week showing “Big Dave” getting ready for his upcoming match, and based on the intensity of his workout he’s more than ready to face-off with his former Evolution running buddy.

The clip shows Batista working through various boxing and cardio drills, all while audio from his promos over the last month plays in the background. Batista first returned the Feb. 25 episode of Monday Night Raw when he attacked Ric Flair backstage during his 70th birthday celebration and asked Triple H if he “had his attention now.”

In the following weeks Batista would explain that he wanted to have just one more match against Triple H, saying that he always felt used by “The Cerebral Assassin.”

“This guy, you know, I keep hearing that I owe my career to him, that he took me under his wing, he made me a star,” he said in an interview with Michael Cole. “And way before Evolution all this guy did was groom me to be his muscle. That’s all he does. His history shows that he uses people to protect him, to make him look good. DX, Evolution, the same thing. So that’s what he did, he groomed me. He used me like some big meat head to protect him, and he held me down, shut me out, talked down to me, underestimated me.”

“But look at what I’ve accomplished since I’ve left the company,” he continued. “Worldwide fame, movie-star status. I’ve got to the point where now I’m in control,” he continued. “I put myself in a position of control, without him. So here I am, demanding the match that I deserve and now I’m getting it. It’s that simple. … One day, hopefully soon, Vince (McMahon) is going to wake up and fire his a— and ends his professional career. And at WrestleMania, pay attention, I’m going to end his in-ring career.”

On Raw this week Triple H agreed to put his career on the line for the match. Throughout their two respective careers, Triple H has never beaten Batista in a one-on-one match.

