Batista Reveals His Pick for Who Should Induct Him Into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE announced on Monday that former WWE Champion and current Guardians of the Galaxy star Batista (real name Dave Bautista) would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. One thing the announcement (via PEOPLE) didn’t include was who would be inducting “The Animal,” leaving fans to speculate on social media. There’s plenty of people Batista had history with — Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio all come to mind — that would be perfect fits for the role. But in a brief fan interaction with Xavier Woods on Twitter, “Big Dave” revealed who he personally requested for the role.

“I’m sure that anyone who knows Fit Finlay will not question my request,” Batista said.

I owe a lot to all those names mentioned and many more but for personal reasons I’ve personally requested that @ringfox1 induct me into the #WWEHOF … I’m sure that anyone who knows Fit Finlay will not question my request. https://t.co/avDddMC4jJ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 9, 2019

After a lengthy wrestling career both in and out of the WWE, Finlay returned to the company in 2012 to work as a backstage producer. On television he and Batista crossed paths a handful of times while Batista was working as a top babyface on SmackDown while Finlay wrestled as a midcard heel.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in,” Batista said in the announcement article. “And I was thinking about it because I mean, it seems like a long journey, but it also feels like yesterday when I started my career. And it also feels … because I’m still working so much, it doesn’t feel like an end of a journey.”

“And I said that at WrestleMania last year: It’s the end of my in-ring journey, but it’s not the end of my journey with the WWE,” he added. “I will always be connected with them, I’ll always be affiliated with them, I hope that I will always have a good relationship with them. So it doesn’t really feel like an ending for me, it feels like, kind of, I’m right in the mix. … All I can say is it feels good, it’s just satisfying. I feel like I accomplished something. I feel like it was all worth it.”

Joining him in the 2020 class will be the New World Order, represented by Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman.