Bayley Explains The Logic Behind Her Character Change, Talks Four Horsewomen

Bayley reinvigorated her character this summer by adding a bit of an edge to what was once a stereotypical babyface character.

But was it a full-on heel turn?

Bayley addressed the topic during an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta this week.

“Nothing’s changing [with my character],” Bayley said. “I know a lot of people are asking about my actions lately, but do you have a best friend? And would you do anything for your best friend? [Well], that’s what I’ve been doing. Sasha Banks is literally my best friend, the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life, and I would do anything for her. And if anybody has a problem with her, I have to just be there for her and be by her side. And that’s all I’m doing. I’m a champion, kids look up to me. I am a role model.”

While the new characteristic of her character has certainly made her story arc more interesting, it’s true that it hasn’t been a full blown heel turn. While Bayley has started bend the rules, she has yet to insult her fans or competely turn in a way that a true heel would.

Someone like, say, a Charlotte Flair. Bayley addressed her friendship with Flair, Banks, and Lynch, a group collectively known as the Four Horsewomen since their days in WWE NXT.

“We were in NXT together years ago and we all kind of started together, we grew together, and we just had the common goal of wanting to make the women’s matches more talked about than the men’s matches,” Bayley said about the Four Horsewomen. “Not to put down the men or anything, but it’s like, you know what? It’s time we main event these shows and it’s time they buy the tickets to see us when we’re on the marquee, so, that was always our goal and now it’s there and we’re making headlines everywhere we go.”

Despite that camaraderie and friendship between the four of them, it’s clear that Bayley’s bond with Banks is the strongest.

Sasha and I are huge best friends; we became best friends working here but outside of the ring, I would say that we’re even better friends because you make certain bonds and connections because of the same love for wrestling,” Bayley explained. “But outside of that, it’s hard to find somebody you truly get along with, and she’s the coolest person in the world to me. So I would say she’s probably the only one that I have that connection with.”

