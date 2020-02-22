WWE

WWE Super ShowDown: Historic Bayley vs. Naomi Match Announced

Bayley will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Naomi next Thursday at WWE Super […]

By

Bayley will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Naomi next Thursday at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Naomi and Carmella faced off in a number one contender match during Friday night’s SmackDown. Naomi emerged victorious. This made official the first-ever women’s championship match to happen in Saudi Arabia or the Middle East. Natalya and Lacey Evans wrestled at Crown Jewel last year, but that was not a championship contest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The updated card for WWE Super ShowDown is as follows:

  • WWE Championship Match
    Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet
  • WWE Universal Championship Match
    “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Bill Goldberg
  • WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
    Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits
  • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
    The New Day (c) vs. John Morrison and The Miz
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
    Bayley (c) vs. Naomi
  • Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy
    AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, and Andrade
  • Steel Cage Match
    King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns
Tagged:
,

Related Posts