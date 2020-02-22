WWE Super ShowDown: Historic Bayley vs. Naomi Match Announced

Bayley will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Naomi next Thursday at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Naomi and Carmella faced off in a number one contender match during Friday night’s SmackDown. Naomi emerged victorious. This made official the first-ever women’s championship match to happen in Saudi Arabia or the Middle East. Natalya and Lacey Evans wrestled at Crown Jewel last year, but that was not a championship contest.
The updated card for WWE Super ShowDown is as follows:
- WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet
- WWE Universal Championship Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Bill Goldberg
- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. John Morrison and The Miz
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Naomi
- Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy
AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, and Andrade
- Steel Cage Match
King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns
.@NaomiWWE is headed to #WWESSD to battle @itsBayleyWWE for the #SmackDown Women’s Title! pic.twitter.com/Ib7PpTf6YA— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2020