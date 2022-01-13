WWE fans are eagerly awaiting the day when Bayley returns to action in WWE, as an injury sidelined her for much of last year and thus far in 2022. We know she’s on the mend and making her way through recovery after a successful surgery, and while we don’t know when exactly she will make her way back to the ring, we do know what could get her to make an early appearance. WWE’s The Bump tweeted a question concerning host Kayla Braxton and the Royal Rumble, and if the proposed event happens, Bayley says she will return just to send her packing.

The question The Bump account asked was “Should @KaylaBraxtonWWE declare for the 2022 Women’s #RoyalRumble Match?” Bayley then jumped in and quote tweeted, telling Braxton that she would return early just to throw her out of the ring.

If she does, then I am without a doubt making my return just to throw her out so far she lands on Michael Coles dumb face. https://t.co/nwkKji1szt — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 13, 2022

SmackDown just hasn’t been the same without Bayley’s constant hazing of Michael Cole, and we can’t wait for her to return. As for Braxton, we’ll have to wait and see what she decides, but if she does enter, you know Bayley is going to start trolling on social media, which is really a win-win situation.

Bayley’s return would also mean fresh match-ups on SmackDown or Raw, and since she was injured during the WWE Draft, she could end up being on either brand. She would be a perfect foil for someone like Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, or Shotzi, and we could always see her in a feud with Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, or Becky Lynch. Hopefully, her return is happening sooner rather than later.

Here’s the current Royal Rumble card and confirmed entrants:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, TBA)

