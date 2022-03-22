Bayley Teases WWE Comeback with Some Help from Lil Wayne

WWE fans are eagerly awaiting to see Bayley make her return to the ring, and as we get closer to WrestleMania fans are getting even more hyped for the return of the Role Model. Bayley has started teasing her imminent return as well in recent weeks, and her latest is one of the best teases yet, with a little help from Lil’ Wayne. Bayley posted a video on Instagram that shows her in a studio and back in her gear, which you can see in the monitor. Playing alongside the video is Wayne’s Fly In verse from The Carter II, and it’s about as perfect a combination as you can have. You can check out the video below.

In the verse, Wayne says “So they ask me, young boy, what you gonna do the second time around? How you gonna come back. I tried told em, I come back like 32.” You can definitely see the parallels to Bayley’s return there, so hopefully, we’ll get a larger video of this combo at some point down the line.

Bayley has been out since early 2021 because of an ACL tear, but all signs point to her recovering being on track, and many are hoping for a return either during WrestleMania 38 or during the Raw or SmackDowns that take place right after. We’re still waiting for an actual return date, as no rumors or reports have indicated when she will make her return to the ring or WWE television yet.

We also don’t know if she’s going to come back as a face or a heel. Bayley was crushing it as a villain before she went down with an injury, but that doesn’t mean she won’t come back as a face. Becky Lynch was one of the most popular stars in the company as a face before she left and came back as a heel, so anything is possible.

She’s also revealed that she is a Free Agent, so she can go to either Raw, SmackDown, or bounce between both. Both brands would benefit from Bayley’s return, whether she comes in as a solo act for another title run or jumps into the Tag Team scene for a run at those titles. Both Women’s Division are pretty lean at the moment, so it will be great having her back in the lineup and should bring some freshness to the match-ups each week.

We’ve also seen other WWE stars reach out with NXT as a possible landing spot. Mandy Rose is currently NXT Women’s Champion, so perhaps Bayley would like another run with the title and the chance to dethrone the Toxic Attraction star in the process. We’ll have to wait and see.

Where do you want to see Bayley land when she returns? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!