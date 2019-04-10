Becky Lynch Addresses WrestleMania 35 Main Event Finish Controversy

The WrestleMania 35 main event ended on a somewhat controversial on Sunday night, and now both the WWE and Becky Lynch are trying to move on. For those who missed it, the “Winner Take All” triple threat main event saw Ronda Rousey attempt to hit Lynch with her Piper’s Pit finisher, only for Lynch to roll off her shoulders and roll her up with a crucifix pin. The referee counted Rousey’s shoulders down for a three-count, except the replay clearly showed that she had one shoulder up throughout the attempt. The former Raw Women’s Champion immediately disputed the referee’s count, and even commentator Corey Graves pointed out the mistake as Lynch was celebrating with both championships.

In the recap of the events on Raw, WWE’s production team cut out the image of Rousey’s shoulder being up. Lynch made no mention of it during her celebration promo, and ignored the controversy during a new interview with the Gorilla Position podcast.

“I’m happy I beat her with a wrestling move after she talked about how…..she insulted my business. She insulted my business and I beat her with a wrestling move,” Lynch said. “That’s all we need to know. The ref counted to three and I became Becky Two Belts.”

The backstage reports on what happened at the finish of the match have been all over the place. Some of the explanations have included it being the referee’s fault, it being Rousey’s fault and that the finish was supposed to come several minutes later and not even include Rousey. But they’ve all said the same thing — Lynch was supposed to win the main event.

Rousey hasn’t responded on social media since the match, and she reportedly suffered a broken hand during the bout. Between that recovery time and her rumored plans on starting a family in the near future, the former UFC Champion’s future on WWE television is uncertain.

Flair was also absent from WWE television this week. But it appears Lynch is moving forward with a new challenger, as she wound up in a brawl with Lacey Evans on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live this week.

