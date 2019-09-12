Becky Lynch Blasts Bayley for Not Being Featured in FOX’s WWE SmackDown Live Ads

Becky Lynch was back on the offensive on social media on Thursday when she noticed something odd about the advertising for SmackDown Live‘s premiere episode on FOX.

“The Man” pointed out that one of the advertisements featured WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and herself hyping up the Oct. 4. premiere. But Bayley, the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion was nowhere to be found, and Lynch isn’t even a member of the SmackDown roster.

Hey Bayley, isn’t it great to see the women’s champion get so much attention on the new Smackdown ads for Fox? You’re doing amazing, Sweetie. pic.twitter.com/bLOQFrnhe3 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 12, 2019

“I was a little petty there,” she added. “I’ve been stabbed in the back a lot, but your one really hurt. Now you know I’ll have to make that right someday. See you soon.”

By “stabbed in the back” Lynch was referring to last week’s Raw, which closed out with Bayley turning heel and repeatedly striking Lynch in the back with a steel chair to align herself with Sasha Banks. Bayley tried to explain the next night that she was trying to remain “loyal” to her best friend and still be a good role model for kids. She’s booked to defend her title against Flair at Clash of Champions on Sunday, while Lynch takes on Banks with her Raw Women’s title on the line.

Lynch explained her social media persona during a recent interview with Steve Austin on the USA Network show Straight Up Steve Austin.

“I obsess about it,” Lynch said. “Sometimes things will come to me, and sometimes I’ll just obsess about and think about it and wake up in the middle of the night. I’ll have to write it down and hash out my idea, but basically I just want to stir the pot as much as possible. Because we’re not in the industry of freaking friendship, right? We’re in the industry of conflict. And for so long I was trying to be nice and whatever. And I was just like, ‘No, that’s not selling tickets! Nobody wants to come and see us have a friendly good old wrestling match of nice wrestling.”

SmackDown’s first FOX episode will also serve as the “SmackDown 20th Anniversary” special. No matches have been announced yet, but legends like Hulk Hogan, Sting, Goldberg, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley and Booker T have all been advertised to appear.