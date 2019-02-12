Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Both Give Great Responses to WrestleMania 35 Match Change

Vince McMahon closed out Monday Night Raw with a monumental announcement — he was changing the WrestleMania 35 main event.

The WWE CEO interrupted a promo between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey by saying that he didn’t accept Lynch’s apology for slapping both Stephanie McMahon and Triple, and that she had the wrong attitude. He then suspended her for 60 days (which would keep her out of WrestleMania on April 7) and brought out Charlotte Flair to announce that she was Rousey’s new opponent for the biggest show of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Lynch and Flair quickly responded to the news on Twitter. Naturally, Lynch was furious.

Complete and utter bulls—. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 12, 2019

“Complete and utter bulls—,” Lynch wrote.

Meanwhile, Flair saw the news as the perfect opportunity to troll outraged fans.

“I’m going to #WrestleMania… ISN’T THIS EXCITING?!?!” Flair wrote while posting a photo of herself with a big smile.

Numerous reports have come out in recent weeks pointing towards a triple threat match between Rousey, Lynch and Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship, so Lynch’s “suspension” will likely be wiped away somehow in the coming weeks.

The rivalry between these three women traces all the way back to SummerSlam in August, when Flair hit Natural Selection on Lynch during a triple threat match to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Carmella. Lynch snapped on Flair after the match and appeared to turn heel, but the overwhelming fan support from the fans forced WWE to reconsider and portray her more as an anti-hero. Lynch won the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Flair at Hell in a Cell, and successfully retained at Evolution in a Last Woman Standing match.

“The Man” was then set to face Rousey in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series, but had to be pulled from the bout after getting a concussion and broken face during a brawl between both locker rooms on an episode of Raw. Lynch picked Flair to wrestle in her place, but “The Queen” wound up losing via disqualification after brutally attacking Rousey with a kendo stick and a steel chair.

Even without their match, Lynch continued to antagonize Rousey on social media, so the former UFC Champion opted to get revenge by costing both women the SmackDown Women’s Title at TLC by tipping over a ladder they both were climbing on in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

This year’s Women’s Royal Rumble saw Lynch and Flair lock horns again as the final two participants, and Lynch managed to pull out a win despite Nia Jax injuring her knee moments earlier.

WrestleMania 35 will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.