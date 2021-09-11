Becky Lynch Completes Heel Turn With New Look on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair ended up losing her SmackDown Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, and she’s made bones about wanting a chance to rectify that in a rematch. Belair’s challenged Lynch to that rematch on the past two SmackDowns, but Lynch hasn’t gone for either one, saying she would do it on her terms. She was told last week though that after Belair won the No. 1 Contender’s match that she would have to defend that title at Extreme Rules, and tonight was the contract signing for the big event.

Belair was up first, and before she signed the contract she addressed the fans in Madison Square Garden, who cheered “EST”. She said that the last time she was in the ring with Lynch she was not expecting a title match but that she knew how great she is. The crowd booed a bit, and she went on to say that the thing she respected about her most was that she wouldn’t run from a fight, “but my have things changed.”

Belair then said that if they went toe to toe, really toe to toe, the outcome would be different, so she said she doesn’t respect Lynch as much as she used to, and at Extreme Rules, she can earn a bit of her respect while Belair earns back her Championship.

Lynch then came out with a big red fur coat and massive sunglasses, and then she sat down with a microphone. She asked Belair how she knew she had her number at SummerSlam, and it was when she saw her face, so excited to be in the ring with Big Time Becks. She said she can be a fan or be The Man, and then said she can buy a ticket and be out there with the regular people.

She then said she would give her the match when she was ready, and then said ‘what if I didn’t sign this? What if I don’t sign this?” Maybe I don’t want to sign this? Deville and Pearce then said to sign the contract, and Belair then said to sign the contract, which started a crowd chant to sign it.

Belair then got up and was shocked, saying that shd was sitting at home saying we want Becky, and “I came back last-minute notice, saved all of your asses, beat the Champ in 26 seconds and this is how you treat me? I left my baby girl at home for your people, and you’re favoring a flash in the pan over me?”

She then said she would still win and threw the contract at Belair after it was signed, and now we have our match.

You can find the official description for tonight’s SmackDown below.

“The Beast is back! Brock Lesnar is set to return to SmackDown. Plus, Edge looks to settle things with Seth Rollins and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch makes her WWE Extreme Rules showdown against Bianca Belair official. Don’t miss when SmackDown journeys to The World’s Most Famous Arena, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.”

Here’s the full card:

Brock Lesnar returns

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair contract signing

The Usos vs The Street Profits

Are you excited for tonight’s SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!