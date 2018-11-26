Becky Lynch Continues to Tease Conor McGregor Appearance at WrestleMania 35

The hottest name in WWE continues to tease an appearance from one of the hottest names in MMA at the biggest wrestling show of the year.

Both Becky Lynch and Conor McGregor have Irish heritage and both have been trading comments recently via Twitter. Lynch in particular has been teasing an appearance for the MMA star at WrestleMania 35 next spring in New York.

I heard Conor gets to NY quick if a call is made //t.co/ys6N8u8ALW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 24, 2018

McGregor is one of the most controversial names in MMA, with as many fans who hate him as who love him. Either way, his name stirs up interest and an appearance at WWE’s biggest show of the year would certainly be huge. Last year, MMA star Ronda Rousey had her first televised wrestling match ever at WrestleMania, so why not another MMA star making their WWE debut at the “Showcase of the Immortals?”

Cheers, Conor. I’m carrying two divisions at the moment, but you know exactly how that is. I hear New York is nice in the spring, though. 🇮🇪 //t.co/51VSVCCG28 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

There have already been ideas batted around backstage if McGregor were to follow through with all of the talk about a WWE appearance, including getting him involved in a mixed tag team match or even just an in-ring appearance similar to what Rousey did with The Rock at WrestleMania 31 prior to beginning her training in pro wrestling.

While Lynch originally started trading tweets with McGregor in a friendly fashion, those tweets quickly took a turn by saying that she would have to break Conor’s arm if he came within two miles of her. Though she followed that up by saying she’d trade some whisky with him afterward and he would understand.

The Man channels no one. @TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I’d break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. 😂 I’d be too tempting; he’d completely understand too. Proper12 after.

//t.co/GNAytrkJ7n — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

Despite her recent injury, the SmackDown women’s champion keeps making headlines and it’s a testament to just how much interest there is in her at the moment. There’s nobody else on the roster right now that is drawing as much interest as Becky Lynch.