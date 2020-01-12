Becky Lynch Says She Still Has Not Re-signed with WWE

Despite some reports indicating that Becky Lynch had re-signed with WWE, the RAW Women’s Champion was quick to point out recently that that is not the case.

On Friday, Lynch quote-tweeted an article from Fightful that indicated she had signed a $1 million/year contract last year. She unequivocally said the report is not accurate.

The Fightful article was sourced from a report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter which reported the signing. Meltzer had said that Lynch was referring to her recent signing when she tweeted “It’s amazing what they’ll give you when you remind them your contract is coming up soon” on December 30th.

Lynch’s denial of a new contract also noted that her current contract is coming due very soon.

Report not true. Haven’t signed anything new in years. Deal coming up soon. https://t.co/tpqTzGNM0y — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 10, 2020

With the emergence of All Elite Wrestling as a major player with national television in the United States, there’s no doubt WWE will want to re-sign Lynch before she hits the open market. The company has been very good of late about re-signing talent to lucrative deals if their contracts are coming due. Notably, all three members of The New Day recently signed new contracts.

Lynch is currently scheduled to defend her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka at the Royal Rumble in Houston in just two weeks. That match is a call back to a feud the two had exactly one year ago.

The current card for the WWE Royal Rumble is as follows:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Competitors Announced: Brock Lesnar (#1 entrant), Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, and 17 others TBD.

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Competitors Announced: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and 27 others TBD.

Competitors Announced: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and 27 others TBD.

WWE Universal Championship Match

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

