Watch: Becky Lynch Explains Why She Hasn’t Been on WWE Raw

Though she popped up in a tag match at Starrcade on Sunday, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been inexplicably absent from Monday Night Raw over the past two weeks. “The Man” decided to address the elephant in the room after a dark match with Kairi Sane during an interview with WWE’s YouTube channel. Lynch pointed out that she hasn’t defended her championship in two months (her last televised title defense was against Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell), and blamed the front office for shunting her into the tag division over the past few weeks. She then said she has “one last debt to collect.”

“It’s been two weeks since I’ve been on Raw and it’s been two months since I have defended this [the title],” Lynch said. “Now, do we think that the powers that were keeping me down at the beginning of all this have just gone away?

“I have said the fight that I want and I have said that I will fight them in the parking lot if I can’t get it on a pay-per-view,” she added. “I am the face of this company but I’m not gonna be the mouthpiece ± cause this title deserves more, I deserve more, the people deserve more. I’ve said the fight that I want. I have one last debt to collect.”

Since beating Banks, Lynch has feuded primarily with The Kabuki Warriors alongside her former rival, Charlotte Flair. Sane and Asuka beat Flair in a handicap match on this week’s Raw, and Asuka recently picked up a rare pinfall win over “The Man” during a tag title match back in early November.

The “debt” that Lynch is referring to is likely revenge on Asuka for spitting green mist in her face a few weeks back, but it’s interesting that Lynch is trying to tie her previous issues with the McMahon family back into the storyline. In the build to WrestleMania 35 Stephanie McMahon and Triple H tried to take Lynch’s title shot against Ronda Rousey away from her, and eventually added Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown Women’s Championship into the mix.

Speaking of Rousey, Lynch hasn’t given up on the idea of facing the UFC Hall of Famer in a singles match at WrestleMania 36.

“I’m exactly where I want to be, but there’s always more work to be done,” Lynch said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. “The world still needs that one-on-match with Ronda Rousey. Whenever she’s ready, I’ll be here, still holding down the fort in WWE.”