Becky Lynch Fined $10,000 for Hitting Referee With a Chair at Clash of Champions

The match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks came to an abrupt ending on Sunday night at Clash of Champions when Banks introduced a steel chair and attempted to use it on the reigning Raw Women’s Champion. However Lynch managed to get her hands on the chair and tried to swing it at Banks, only for “The Boss” to dodge and let the referee take the hit instead. It wouldn’t be announced until much later, but that hit officially ended the match as Banks was declared the winner via disqualification. But Lynch didn’t seem too bothered by the whole ordeal, as she got to stay Raw Women’s Champion.

WWE announced later in the evening that Lynch was going to be fined $10,000 for striking the referee. Obviously the fine is purely for storyline purposes, though it doesn’t quite match up with the $100,000 Kevin Owens was hit with for doing the exact same thing to Elias at SummerSlam.

Lynch hinted in her post-match interview that she wasn’t done with Banks.

“Some fights are about the victory, some fights are about revenge,” Lynch said. “Tonight was all about revenge. There’s always unfinished business. I am this business, and I’m not finished.”

After knocking out the referee, Lynch chased Banks up into the crowd and locked in the Disarmer with the assist of one of the handrails, forcing Banks to tap. The pair eventually made their way back into the ring where Lynch used the submission hold again while Banks’ arm was pulled through a steel chair. But as Banks pointed out on Twitter, she did technically win that match.

I still get the winners check. 💰 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 16, 2019

Sunday’s show also featured another battle of the Four Horsewomen as Charlotte Flair challenged Bayley for her SmackDwon Women’s Championship. Flair dominated the champ early on but Bayley, now playing the heel, decided to expose one of the bottom turnbuckles and drove Flair’s face into it before picking up a quick pinfall win. She then grabbed her championship and sprinted backstage without looking back at Charlotte.

Of the 10 titles that were on the line, only two changed hands on Sunday night. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode opened the main show by beating Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman to claim the Raw Tag Team Championships, while The Revival attacked Xavier Woods’ injured leg in order to win the SmackDown tag titles.