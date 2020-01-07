Watch: Becky Lynch Cuts an Intense Promo on Asuka After WWE Raw

Becky Lynch appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to cut another promo on her upcoming Raw Women’s Championship match with Asuka at the Royal Rumble. “The Man” once again teased lacking confidence going up against the Japanese Superstar, running down all the times Asuka has beaten her since her rise to stardom in mid-2018. But before she could finish Asuka came down to the ring shouting taunts in Japanese, which prompted Lynch to punch her in the face and walk away. WWE uploaded another promo from Lynch after the show went off the air, where she made the switch from insecure to incredibly confident.

“I was wondering if I should back down from Asuka, if I should just shut my mouth and walk away or if I should let the doubt that kept me out of this business for seven years seep in and run. Or if I should blank it all out and rip Asuka’s head off at the Royal Rumble,” Lynch said. “Because being The Man means more to me now than it ever has. Facing Asuka down means more to me than it ever has. And leaving the Royal Rumble with her multi-colored scalp in my hands means more to me than it ever has.”

Over the last year, Asuka has seemingly had Lynch’s number at every turn. She ended her run as SmackDown Women’s Champion at the 2018 TLC pay-per-view (thanks to an assist from Ronda Rousey), forced her to tap at the 2019 Royal Rumble, pinned her in a tag match on an episode of Raw several months back and beat her and Charlotte Flair in a TLC match to keep the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the 2019 TLC event.

And yet even with those loses to Asuka Lynch has managed to set the record for longest reign as Raw Women’s Champion, which currently sits at 263 days.

