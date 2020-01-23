Becky Lynch Sets New Record as WWE Women’s Champion

Becky Lynch made history once again on Thursday, as the man set a new WWE record for most combined days as either Raw or SmackDown Women’s Champion since the titles were reinstated back in 2016. For those who don’t recall, the original WWE Women’s Championship (held by the likes of Trish Stratus, Alundra Blayze and Lita) was retired in 2010 when WWE unified it with the Divas Championship. The Butterfly Belt stuck around for six years before being replaced by the new WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 32, which was then renamed the Raw Women’s Championship when the brand split was reintroduced later that year (this also launched the creation of a SmackDown Women’s Championship that August).

Prior to Thursday, Alexa Bliss had spent the most combined days holding either the Raw or SmackDown titles at 505 days. Lynch, who is in a record-long reign as Raw Women’s Champion, just hit 506 combined days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynch was the first woman to hold the SmackDown Women’s Championship when she captured it at the 2016 Backlash pay-per-view. She wouldn’t hold it again until her “The Man” persona arrived in the summer of 2018, and at WrestleMania 35 she wound up holding both championships at the same time by beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat. Throughout the rest of 2019 she defended the title against the likes of Lacey Evans, Natalya and Sasha Banks.

Her next defense will come this Sunday at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view against Asuka, the only woman who has consistently beaten her over the past two months. Check out the full Rumble card from Minute Maid Park in Houston in the list below.