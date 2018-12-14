Becky Lynch Admits to Resenting Ronda Rousey’s Immediate Push in WWE

Upon arriving in WWE, Ronda Rousey was given a steady diet of enviable opportunities. While her leapfrogging the entire women’s division was no surprise, that didn’t keep the locker room from getting a little salty about Rousey, including Becky Lynch.

In an interview with ESPN’s MMA Show, Lynch was asked if there was any resentment regarding Rousey’s immediate privileges — like getting a prime spot at WrestleMania 34 or winning the Raw Women’s Championship despite only having a few matches under he belt.

“Absolutely [there was resentment].” Lynch said, “that’s the thing with so many people and the people they want to succeed, right? And that was never me. There are chosen people and that was never me. I was never meant to succeed. I was never the one that was meant to be the champion, the one that was meant to be on top, the one that was supposed to be on the posters and the billboards. I think that’s what [has] made it all the more sweeter and I think that’s what the audience relates to because they could see that. And that is why I think they’ve supported me because I made this myself and nobody can take that away from me. Nobody can take that away from me,” she said.

Rousey’s arrival was met with snarky tweets from the likes of Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, and a few scathing quotes from Sasha Banks. Some of that was only theatrics, but it’s not hard to imagine WWE Superstars being territorial about Rousey joining the company.

However, Lynch is a proponent of Rousey. Given her contributions to UFC, Rousey elevated the sport of MMA. And now she’s doing the same for WWE, but Lynch still hard her guard up.

“I have a ton of respect for Ronda, right? When you look at UFC we questioned whether women should even be in The Octagon until Ronda came and what she brought to the table. And she was undoubtedly the best at the time. And it brought women’s sports and women’s MMA to a whole other level and category that we’d never seen before, right? And I don’t know if we’ll see it again, right? So she was a phenomenon. My point in that is that being a champion is about being tested, right? And what I’ve done is being tested time and time again. I have lost countless [matches], but it means nothing to me because I get back up and I don’t think she could do the same thing.” Lynch added, “when we really see Ronda tested in my sport, it’s when she gets knocked down and I’m the person to do that.”

