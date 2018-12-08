Becky Lynch Explains Her Connection to the WWE Fans

One of the biggest successes in all of professional wrestling during 2018 would have to be Becky Lynch.

Spending most of the year as one of the most under-utilized talents on the roster, Lynch finally received an opportunity to shine in the late summer and has made the absolute most of it. You could make the argument that right now, as 2018 comes to a close, Lynch is the most popular competitor on the WWE roster. That goes for both the men and the women.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent interview with the Asbury Park Press, Lynch spoke about her rise throughout the year.

“Yeah, I think it’s surprising to everybody,” Lynch said. “I don’t think people expected it, but the thing is the fans have always been so amazing. I don’t know what it is, if it’s just that they know that I love them and it’s a mutual thing and that I appreciate every single one of them and the time that they take to watch our matches, watch my matches, and make signs and show their support, that means the world to me.”

She continued, “I don’t know if it’s that they can tell that I’m so passionate about it and that I just want to be really good and that every time I go out there I try to put on the best match possible in the time that I can for them. I don’t know if it’s that, but I think that we saw at Money in the Bank every time I climbed the ladder they showed their support, and I think that was when everybody started to turn their heads and say, “Oh, OK, Becky’s got a connection with these people.”

Lynch is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a TLC match at WWE TLC one week from this Sunday. This will be her first match since suffering a concussion and broke nose at the hands of Nia Jax on the Monday Night RAW prior to Survivor Series.

Some rumors cropped up in recent days that Lynch might not be medically cleared in time to perform at WWE TLC. However, Lynch quickly and emphatically put those rumors to rest on Friday.